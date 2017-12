× No Coast Cinema Ep. 23 | “Dead is the New 30”

This week, Tom and Conor welcome filmmakers turned webseries creators Tom Mottier and Mike Rempert to talk about their new show “Dead is the New 30”, a darkly comic look at a variety of problems and anxieties that we face in everyday social life.

John Davies also returns to preview the next edition of Sinema Obscura on December 20th at Logan Bar.