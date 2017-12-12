× Music Journalist Jim Ryan on Brian Wilson, Guns ‘n’ Roses and Morrissey as The Jelly of the Month Club

Music journalist Jim Ryan writes for The Daily Herald and his ChicagoNow blog “Chicago at Night”.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he talks about some of his recent interviews (Brian Wilson), some recent concerts (Guns ‘n’ Roses) and why Morrissey is like the jelly of the month club.

