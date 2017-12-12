× Miracle Pop Up Bar, Holiday Movies, The CPD Crisis Intervention Plan and More! | Dane Neal Full Show [Dec 11th]

Dane Neal fills in for Patti Vasquez tonight! (Dec 11th) Tonight on the show Dino rides side car as we discuss the new Miracle Pop Up Bar here in Chicago, Holiday Movies with Blake Stubbs, The CPD Crisis Intervention Plan and Dovetail brewery/Begyle Brewing celebrating their 2nd annual holiday market. Producer Michael also discusses his recent travels to Amsterdam and why getting an ‘experience’ is the best kind of gift for the holiday season.