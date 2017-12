× I’m Spiritual Dammit | Suzanne Giesemann

Jenniffer Weigel interviews retired U.S. Navy Commander turned medium Suzanne Giesemann. An author of 12 books, Suzanne shares stories of how she opened up to her mediumship skills much later in life after tragically losing her step-daughter to a lightning strike. Both she and her husband, a retired U.S. Navy Captain, travel the country together as Suzanne encourages others not to be afraid to tap into their intuition.