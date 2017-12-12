“I Come for to Sing”: Old Town School of Folk Music turns 60

Posted 8:47 PM, December 12, 2017, by , Updated at 08:46PM, December 12, 2017

(L-R): Dave Hoekstra, Colby Maddox, Mareva Lindo, Mark Dvorak.

The Old Town School of Folk Music is a Chicago cultural institution, and this month celebrated 60 years of fostering music education with a social conscience.  Faculty members Mark Dvorak and Colby Maddox and podcast producer Mareva Lindo join Dave Hoekstra for a conversation on the school’s history dating back to founder Win Stracke in the midst of the Red Scare-era political landscape and the exhibit and “The Archives” podcast exploring the people, songs and stories from the city’s folk community.