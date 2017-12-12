× Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski: Driving 90 miles an hour while talking Twitter and Paul Manafort

Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski joins John to talk about his book, Let Trump Be Trump, and about his thoughts when he was replaced on the campaign trail by Paul Manafort. The interview begins with Corey’s criticism of John, which backfires when Corey expresses unawareness about Trump’s latest controversial tweet on Senator Gillibrand. Then, Corey tells John and Steve whether he’s heard from the Robert Mueller investigative team.