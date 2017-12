× Bill and Ana Full Show 12.12.17

Today’s guest include Wendy Snyder, Scott Stein, and Patrick McDonald. Ana Belaval takes Wendy spot and Bill drives the WGN Radio flagship for today. They talk about live stream suicides, Ana’s family, wearable technology, holiday movies, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.