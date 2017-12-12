× Allstate Kid of the Week: Elana H.

Elana H. is our awesome ‘Allstate Kid of the Week.’ When visiting downtown Chicago, Elena was troubled by the number of homeless people holding signs asking for food. When she returned home, she decided to hold a neighborhood food drive to collect food for people in need. She designed flyers explaining her plan and delivered them to neighbors.

A few days later, she went back to pick up the food and delivered food to a local food pantry. She was invited to share her story with our school leadership team. Those students, in turn, decided to hold a school-wide food drive. She is now working on putting together food packages for the homeless of Chicago. She will travel downtown with her aunt to hand out these packages to the hungry. It is amazing how one act of kindness can inspire others to step up and help others. Thanks, Elena for being a shining star at Spring Hills School.