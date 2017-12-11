× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/11/17: Chicago Inno Gift Guide, Clean Energy, & Gaining Followers (Correctly)

The holiday shopping season is in full swing and the Chicago Inno Gift Guide is ready to help with the best gifts of the year so Katherine Davis and Jim Dallke sorted through some of the best Chicago based tech gifts this year. Jack Darin told Steve about what the Sierra Club is striving for in the fight for sustainable energy while creating a movement for US cities to use clean energy, and Randi Shaffer previewed the correct way (and wrong way) to gain a social media audience.