× WGN Radio Theatre #241: ‘Ozzie & Harriet’, ‘Kraft Music Hall’ & ‘The Life of Riley’

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre from December 10th, 2017. This week: The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet , “New Radio Phonograph” (12-19-48), Kraft Music Hall w/ Al Jolson & Kraft Choral Group (12-23-48), The Life of Riley, “First Christmas” w/ William Bendix (12-20-47)