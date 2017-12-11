Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore (R) greets supporters at an election-night rally on September 26, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama supreme court, defeated incumbent Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in a primary runoff election for the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump. Moore will now face Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the general election in December. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Washington Post National Correspondent Phillip Bump: It’s hard to determine who’s even going to vote in Alabama tomorrow
Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Alabama, Roy Moore (R) greets supporters at an election-night rally on September 26, 2017 in Montgomery, Alabama. Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama supreme court, defeated incumbent Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in a primary runoff election for the seat vacated when Jeff Sessions was appointed U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump. Moore will now face Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the general election in December. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Washington Post National Correspondent Phillip Bump explains why it’s still hard to tell who is going to win in tomorrow’s Alabama Senate Election, between Doug Jones and Roy Moore. And, he reveals how the Moore campaign could be trying to prove themselves right by claiming a lack of evidence.