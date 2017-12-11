× The Opening Bell 12/11/17: Corporate Gift Giving – An Overlooked Business Practice

Corporate gift giving can be an over looked aspect of business. Keeping relationships at the top of mind, and generosity can help businesses thrive. Mark Mancini (CEO of Givenly) chatted with Steve to discuss the importance of of giving season as part of the business practice. Scott Dobroski (Corporate Communications at Glassdoor) jumped on the program to preview the 2018 list of best places to work in the country. Facebook topped the list for another year, but the few Chicago companies that made the list help represent the Midwest.