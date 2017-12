× ‘The Long Haul’: Trucker Finn Murphy shares stories from three decades on the road

Dave Hoekstra visits with long haul trucker Finn Murphy, author of The Long Haul: A Trucker’s Tales of Life on the Road, and they discuss Murphy’s 30-plus years on the road as a trucker and mover. the unique connection to people forged by moving their belongings across the country, how being on the road gives you a different appreciation for things at home, and more.