× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.11.17: Roy Moore’s spokesperson, NFL, the Alabama State Senate vote

Tomorrow, Alabamans choose between Attorney Doug Jones and Judge Roy Moore to fill a senate seat. John catches up with NewsRadio710 Alabama Talk Show Host Uncle Henry, who tells him why it might still be hard for people to vote against Moore. Plus, Washington Post National Correspondent Phillip Bump explains why it’s a challenge to pin down a vote that properly represents Alabamans. Sam Panayotovich gives the weekly sports round-up. And, John presents you with a telling (or not) interview between Anderson Cooper and Roy Moore’s spokeswoman, Janet Porter.