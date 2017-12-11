× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn: Roy Moore is weird and bad news

Bill and Harry Teinowitz (filling in for Wendy) are joined in the studio by the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about the allegations of sexual misconduct made against Mr. Moore, which has been horrifying. They also discuss his supporters, Donald Trump, and much more.

