The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/11/17): Sitting down with State Rep. Ives as she sets her sights on Gov. Rauner and the true story of St. Nicholas

The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Episode 84: This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Illinois State Rep. Jeanne Ives(R-Wheaton) as she lays out her platform for Governor and discusses why she thinks Gov. Bruce Rauner is beatable in the March 2018 primary. Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member Scott Stantis also weighs in on the race for governor and what it means to draw powerful people. Plus, Kasso has a special message about St. Nicholas and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3437516/3437516_2017-12-11-172116.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

Download this episode here by using 'Save As'