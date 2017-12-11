× The Carry Out 12-11-17: “Facebook isn’t ruining society, humans are. We just now have the right tools”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include CPS CEO Forrest Claypool resigning, CPD holding a press conference saying that all patrol officers will be equipped with body cameras, the Illinois gubernatorial race heating up, wildfires continuing to wreak havoc on Southern California, a former Facebook official saying social media is tearing society apart, the Golden Globes nomination coming out, the Bears blowing out the Bengals, the Hawks defeating Buffalo and Arizona over the weekend, the Cubs making some moves at the MLB Winter meetings and Saudi Arabia announcing they are lifting their movie theater ban.

