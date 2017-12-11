× The Beat Full Show (12/9/17): Stanton to the Bronx, what’s next on the Hot Stove?

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: Giancarlo Stanton is a Yankee as the Marlins’ desperate salary dump sets the stage for baseball’s winter meetings, Marlins TV analyst and former Cub Todd Hollandsworth joins the show to break down the state of affairs for Derek Jeter and company; ’tis the season for the college football coaching carousel and Carm talks about the big money being thrown around to Scott Frost and Jimbo Fisher; the guys give Chris Hine a send off as he prepares to leave the Tribune Blackhawks beat; a recent incident with LeBron James in the Cavs’ dressing room leads to a conversation on etiquette and media access to athletes, and more.