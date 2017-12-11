× Stromboli, GOAT, & Burner: New words added to the American Heritage Dictionary

Steve Kleinedler, executive editor of the American Heritage Dictionary, joins Bill and Harry Teinowitz over the phone to go over some of the new words American Heritage added this year. They also talk about commonly misused words, define the meaning of the word “upset”, and much more.

