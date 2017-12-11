× Operation BBQ Relief & Stan Hays Have CNN Hero Night in Sight!

Stan Hays of “Operation BBQ Relief” joins Dane to talk about efforts on the road to support and feed those in need after disasters. Hear as Stan shares the the start of OBR in 2011 and the way it has grown to work in 24 states and with nearly 7000 volunteers and the country’s best BBQ. Listen as Stan fills us in on 2017 CNN Heroes and how listeners and BBQ fans can VOTE to make Operation BBQ Relief this year’s chosen charity. For more information on how to VOTE TODAY go to www.cnnheroes.com