President Donald Trump points out an embattled Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore supporter as he speaks at a campaign-style rally at the Pensacola Bay Center, in Pensacola, Fla., Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
NewsRadio710 Alabama Morning Drive Host Uncle Henry: “The timing alone is reasonable doubt”
NewsRadio710 Alabama Morning Drive Host Uncle Henry tells us who will be showing up tomorrow in the vote for Alabama State Senate. That’s between Judge Roy Moore and Attorney Doug Jones. He also goes on to tell John why it would still take a lot to vote for Doug Jones.