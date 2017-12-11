× Mommy Makeovers & Non-surgical Facial Rejuvenation

Dr. Stefan Szczerba talks about the latest trend in plastic surgery including Mommy Makeovers & non-surgical facial rejuvenation.

Chicago Aesthetic Surgery Institute is a premier plastic surgery practice offering a vast array of treatments for the face, body and breast.

Authored articles for medical journals and textbooks and taught medical students at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Dr. Szczerba is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Entrepreneur Spotlight– Jeff Pieta is technological, innovator, pioneer, expert and innovator. His first entrepreneurial endeavor was selling greeting cards and stationary door-to-door at age 12.

His company All Information Services (AIS) has assisted more than 1,000 clients across Chicagoland, including state and local government, business, non-profit organizations, school districts, residential customers, and more.