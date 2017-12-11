× Live from Studio 435: Chicago a cappella

We have got a holiday treat for you tonight! Chicago a cappella join Justin in Studio 435 to chat about what makes Chicago a cappella stand out, the importance of finding unique arrangements, the stylistic flexibility of the ensemble, how the ensemble spices up traditional material, the discipline needed to remain at the top of their game and their upcoming performances this month. We also hear great versions of “Glory to the Newborn King,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “Huron Carol” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

