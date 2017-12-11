× How To Stop Feeling Like S#*+ With Andrea Owen

Overachieving. Numbing Out. Isolating. People Pleasing. These are just some of the habits that we might be employing subconsciously when we’re not quite operating at our best, or as this week’s guest Andrea Owen would put it — when we’re “feeling like sh*t.” Andrea is a life coach specializing in working with women and the author of the forthcoming book, “How To Stop Feeling Like Sh*t.” Andrea has an incredible energy with her words and an enviable vibrance for life, as well as a roller coaster of a backstory that sees her navigate two divorces, love addiction, a drinking problem, and transforming it all into a thriving career as a coach. Check out our conversation, and then check out the rest of her work at http://www.yourkickasslife.com

Highlights of this episode include:

— What Andrea learned about “False Armor” by training with Brene Brown

— How she persevered through two divorces and overcame a love addiction and a drinking problem

— How all of her life experience was then channeled into her life coaching career

— What is a “Compassionate Witness” and how can it help you with your life?