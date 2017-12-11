× ‘Extra Innings’: Producer Dub Cornett goes on the road with the Murray brothers

Dave Hoekstra talks with writer/producer Dub Cornett, who’s currently the executive producer of ‘Extra Innings’, a new Facebook series with Bill Murray and Brian-Doyle Murray, where the brothers explore America’s minor league ballparks. They discuss the genesis of the idea and using social media as a distribution platform, visiting the Charleston Riverdogs in the “path of totality” during the solar eclipse over the summer, and more.

New episodes post every Monday on Facebook.