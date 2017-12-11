× “Elton Jim” yacks yuletide movies, music, and TV specials — marveling at miracles on 34th Street, digging Darlene Love, and putting one foot in front of the other

In this 82nd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano, regular contributor Emily Armanetti, and producer Jasmine Cooper light a crackling podcast fire, pour some eggnog, and share their favorite holiday movies, music, and TV specials. They make a list and check it twice, yacking about yuletide classics like “Miracle On 34th Street,” “NIghtmare Before Christmas” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” No Grinches or Scrooges allowed!