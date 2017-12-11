Patrick Kane #88 (L) and Alex DeBrincat #12 of the Chicago Blackhawks
celebrate DeBrincat's thrid goal of the game in the second period against the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center on November 27, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Postgame Plus: One-on-one with Patrick Kane
Patrick Kane joins Chris Boden for a brief one-on-one chat before the Blackhawks’ 3-1 win over Arizona on Sunday. They talk about overcoming an inconsistent start to the year and bright spots in the play of some of the young guys like Gustav Forsling, veterans giving everyone the opportunity to be vocal in the dressing room, and more.