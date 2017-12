× Bill and Harry Full Show 12.11.17

Today’s guest include Steve Kleinedler and Eric Zorn. Bill and Harry Teinowitz (filling in for Wendy) open the show with some news about Wendy’s surgery. They also talk about Bill’s colonoscopy, letters to Santa, new words and phrases in the dictionary, Roy Moore, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.