× Bill and Harry Bonus Hour 12.11.17

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Harry Teinowitz (filling in for Wendy) talk about funerals, dog fur sweaters, Colin Kaepernick, the NFL, Bob Costas, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.