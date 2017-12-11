Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “I don’t know how you can fire Ryan Pace when he just had that good of a draft including the quarterback position”

Adam Shaheen #87 of the Chicago Bears catches a touchdown pass in the end zone against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It’s time for another episode of “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears 33-7 dismantling of the Cincinnati Bengals. Adam and Justin talk about the surprising Bears performance, what this game means for the future of the franchise, the balanced attack from the Bears offense, the continuing improvement of Mitchell Trubisky, the future of GM Ryan Pace, head coach John Fox and the rest of the Bears coaching staff, the impressive showing from the Bears defense, the importance of keeping Danny Trevathan on the field,  and what we should look for as the Bears head to Detroit to take on the Lions on Saturday.

