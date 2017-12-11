× Barrel to Bottle w/Binny’s Beverage Depot, Ep 13: Chasing the perfect wine harvest across the globe on the path to becoming a Master of Wine

Can you pick up a glass of wine and in just one sip identify the grape, region, and even year it was produced? Kristen Ellis and Jeff Carlin try to wrap their heads around the process of becoming a Master of Wine. Joining the discussion this week on Barell to Bottle is half of the husband-wife team behind Chasing Harvest wines and MW candidate Mike Kush. Mike offers a first-hand account of just what it takes to prepare one of the most grueling exams in the world. Mike also talks about balancing his lofty goal of achieving a mastery in every facet of wine from viticulture, to vinification, to marketing & sales, and to global wine trends with his transhemispheric travels, chasing the perfect harvest.

