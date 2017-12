× WGN Radio Theatre #240: ‘The Six Shooter’, ‘Fibber McGee and Molly’ & ‘The Cavalcade of America’

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre from December 9, 2017. This week: The Six Shooter: Brit Ponset’s Christmas Carol featuring Jimmy Stewart (12/20/53); Fibber McGee and Molly: Painting the X-Mas Tree White with Jim and Marian Jordan (12/18/45) and The Cavalcade of America: America for Christmas with Walter Huston (12/25/44).