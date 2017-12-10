× This Week In Theater: “We Three Shows” Benefit at Thalia Hall

This week in theater, Dean welcomes Lauren Haughton and Olivia Valli to talk about “We Three Shows”, a benefit featuring the Chicago stars of Hamilton, Beautiful and Wicked.

The show will benefit Broadway Cares and Equity Fight AIDS, one of the nation’s leading industry-based HIV/AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations.

Olivia performs “My Favorite Things” in-studio and shares her familial connection to music legend Frankie Valli.