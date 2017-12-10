The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 12/10/17

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick is joined in the studio by Democratic State Senator Mike Hastings. Mike clears up the confusion surrounding Net Neutrality and the long-term effects it can have on society depending on the FCC ruling. Mike also discusses the practices used to protect voter security and voter registration.



Then, 35th Ward Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, joins Rick in the studio to address President Trumps’ recent comments in reference to immigration and safety issues. Carlos also describes what he believes a democrat is, and the need of a stronger, bolder and more progressive democratic vision.

For our last guest, Tribune reporter Hal Dardick talks with Rick about the abrupt resignation of Forrest Claypool; the effects Cook County property have on candidates with handling their campaigns; and much more.