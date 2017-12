× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/10/17) Quick Hit: “Don’t think of this as a contrition win”

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlwoski along with Mark Carman give their initial thoughts on the Bears 33-7 win over a depleted Cincinnati Bengals team. John Fox and company pick up their first win since October 22 as they move to 4-9 on the year.