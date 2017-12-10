Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen (87) catches a touchdown pass against Cincinnati Bengals middle linebacker Kevin Minter, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/10/17): Full Bears at Bengals Postgame Reaction
Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen (87) catches a touchdown pass against Cincinnati Bengals middle linebacker Kevin Minter, right, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 33-7 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. A big game for Jordan Howard and flashes of growth for the Bears’ rookie class bring them to 4-9 on the year heading into a Saturday afternoon tilt with the Lions next week.