× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (12/10/17): Full Bears at Bengals Postgame Reaction

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman break down the Bears’ 33-7 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. A big game for Jordan Howard and flashes of growth for the Bears’ rookie class bring them to 4-9 on the year heading into a Saturday afternoon tilt with the Lions next week.