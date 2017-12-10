× OTL #582: The Secret History of Jason McNinch, Louder Than a Mom, Holiday Remix

Mike Stephen puts out the call for cozy neighborhood bars to feature this winter, visits Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) to learn about the Secret History of the late industrial guitarist Jason McNinch, chats with Louder Than a Mom co-founder Kate Hill about the power of family storytelling, and discovers an environmentally friendly way to Christmas shop from Jay Lyon, founder of Remix Chicago, a non-profit dedicated to making art from recycled materials. This week’s local music is powered by Coyote Ghost.

Send us your cozy winter neighborhood bar/tavern ideas here!