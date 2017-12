× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 137: Bears-Bengals Postgame Show

The Bears dominated the Bengals Sunday afternoon, winning 33-7 in Cincinnati. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns share their thoughts on what went well for the Bears, including monster days from Mitchell Trubisky, Jordan Howard and Kendall Wright. The guys also listen and react to press conference audio from Trubsiky and head coach, John Fox. Listen below.

