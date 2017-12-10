Hal Dardick on Forrest Claypool’s resignation: “The cover-up was more serious than the underlying issue”

Posted 10:26 AM, December 10, 2017, by , Updated at 10:27AM, December 10, 2017

FILE - In this July 16, 2015, file photo, Chicago Public Schools District CEO Forrest Claypool listens to Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel during a news conference in Chicago. Chicago school officials said Tuesday Feb. 2, 2016, they're ready to cut $100 million from school budgets and force teachers to pay more pension costs after the teachers' union rejected the latest offer in contentious contract negotiations that have lasted over a year. Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis shot back, calling the district's announcement the "latest act of war." (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Rick Pearson talks with Tribune reporter Hal Dardick about the abrupt resignation of Forrest Claypool; the effects Cook County property taxes have on candidates with handling their campaigns; and much more.

 