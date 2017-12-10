× Chris Hine wraps up his time on the Blackhawks beat: “The response I got…I’ll be eternally grateful for”

Chicago Tribune Blackhawks reporter Chris Hine joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz as he prepares to head to Minneapolis for a new gig with the Star-Tribune. He looks back on some of his best memories from the beat, including the Hawks’ 2015 Stanley Cup victory, the support from the team and his Tribune peers after publicly coming out in a column and the ongoing politics of LGBT issues in sports, looking for an upside as the Blackhawks keep struggling to generate offense, and more.