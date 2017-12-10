× Brian Noonan and Cody Gough talk under-paying and replacement singers (web-exclusive podcast 12/10/17)

Brian runs a couple of ethical quandaries by Cody, including what to do when you’re under-charged at a restaurant and how to evaluate the value of seeing one of your favorite bands when the original lead singer isn’t around anymore.

To kick off the show, Cody talks about “digitizing” his old home movies and other VHS tapes by transferring them onto his computer. Then, Brian tries to figure out why he can’t “get into” Christmas this year like he’s been able to do in previous years. Naturally, this train of thought somehow leads both Brian and Cody to talk like Valley girls before talking about their holiday plans.

Brian then brings up an ethical quandary: do you tell a server when you are under-charged for a meal? He and Cody discuss the pros and cons and when it’s appropriate to say something. They then talk live music: would you see a band if the original singer isn’t around anymore? How much money can you justify spending on concert tickets? And what old bands have been doing better or worse shows as time passes? Brian and Cody discuss The Who, Alice in Chains, The Eagles, Guns N Roses, Van Halen, Fleetwood Mac, and other groups.

Plus: Brian and Cody talk parodies, featuring a story about a dog clean-up company that parodies Call of Duty and questions about why pornographic parodies are able to get away with the names they use.

Editor’s note: Cody also now hosts an educational podcast called the Curiosity Podcast, featuring in-depth interviews with experts every week. Learn something new every week on iTunes, Stitcher, SoundCloud, and everywhere else podcasts are found!