Demonstrators hold up balloons during an immigration rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and Temporary Protected Status (TPS), programs, near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa expresses the need of a “stronger, bolder and progressive democratic leadership”
Demonstrators hold up balloons during an immigration rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and Temporary Protected Status (TPS), programs, near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
35th Ward Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, joins Rick in the studio to address President Trumps recent comments in reference to immigration and safety issues. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa also describes what he believes a democrat is, and the need for a stronger, bolder and more progressive democratic vision.