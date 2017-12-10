× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Mark Jacob and Stephen Benzkofer tell you ’10 Things You Might Not Know About Nearly Everything’

It’s a short show tonight, but it’s full of bonafide FACTS. Rick’s in studio with Mark Jacob and Stephen Benzkofer to talk about their column/book, “10 Things You Might Not Know about Nearly Everything: A Collection of Fascinating Historical, Scientific and Cultural Trivia About People, Places and Things.” The facts range from things you didn’t know about Donald Trump’s height to the Wrigley Field scoreboard to movie critics. Want to give the gift of knowledge this Christmas? Buy the book on Amazon!