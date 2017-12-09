× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/9/17: Renae Merle, Brigid Sweeney, Helaine Olen

This week on the Saturday edition of the Wintrust Business Lunch, Amy Guth is joined by Washington Post reporter Renae Merle to discuss BitCoin, how it works, and why it’s booming in the past month. Then Brigid Sweeney from Crain’s Chicago Business explains how some Chicago entrepreneurs plan to disrupt the lunch industry (http://www.chicagobusiness.com/article/20171201/ISSUE01/171209985/your-lunch-disrupted). Later, Helaine Olen breaks down her most recent piece in The Nation, about how the #MeToo movement relates to harassment of all kinds in the workplace.