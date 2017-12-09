× Todd Hollandsworth talks Stanton, Marlins salary dump: “These moves had to happen”

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz talk with former Cub and current Marlins TV analyst Todd Hollandsworth about Miami’s blockbuster deal sending reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees for Starlin Castro and a pair of non-prospects. They discuss the general feelings in Miami about Derek Jeter’s ownership and handling of baseball operations in the midst of a major financial overhaul, more Hot Stove possibilities for the Cubs and projections for Tyler Chatwood at the back of their rotation, and more.