This week on the show Dane talks to Jared Rosenholtz about the best SUV money can buy as well as gift ideas for the car enthusiast in your life. Dane also catches up with Joe Buonavolanto of Buona Beef; Food Network Star, Josh Denny; a nominee for CNN’s Heroes, Stan Hays; and “Famous Dave” Anderson. Dane wraps the show by talking holiday movies with film critic, Blake Stubbs; that and much more ‘On the Road’!