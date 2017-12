× Matt Bubala Full Show 12-9-17: Gay rights, extra credit, Cuban mystery

This weekend, Matt Bubala is joined by Dr. Tracey Wilen on the changing workforce and Robert Bartholomew for a follow-up discussion on Cuba’s recent sonic attacks. Later on, Matt shares some stories as a former student and funny experiences from a professor friend. Tune in for the full conversation as he chats with listeners Roger Badesch on the Supreme Court ruling for gay couple in their wedding cake case and gay rights.