Let’s Binge and Uncork with Danenberger Wines, The Political Round Table and Music from Local Motive | Full Show (Dec 8th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Dec 8th) Elliott Serrano rides side car as we welcome on The Political Round Table (Eric Elk, Ken Jakubowski, Dave Lundy, Mike Leiber) and a special segment from Attorney General candidate, Jesse Ruiz. To add a little flavor to our Friday night we bring on Susan Danenberger from Danenberger Wines for our “Wine and Wind Down” segment. Then, we are delighted by music from the very talented, Mike Vinopal of the Chicago group, Local Motive . Finally, we have present a brand new episode of “What’s That From!?”… This week the crew takes on a scene from..”A Charlie Brown Christmas”.

