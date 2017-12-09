× Da Coach Previews Bears vs Bengals

Former Bears head coach Mike Ditka joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to preview Sunday’s game in Cincinnati between the Bears and Bengals. Da coach also shares his thoughts on current coach, John Fox as well as some of the young players on the roster.

