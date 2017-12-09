× Brain abnormalities found in sonic attack victims, medical sociologist says reports unlikely

Recent reports of an alleged attack on embassy workers in Cuba have left the world wondering what a sonic attack means. According to an article in The Guardian, doctors treating victims have discovered brain abnormalities. Robert Bartholomew, medical sociologist living in New Zealand joins Matt Bubala to discuss these mysterious attacks, which he considers a mass hysteria. Bartholomew says he has been in contact with a committee in Cuba, where he says these reports are being denied. “Ninety-nine percent of waves bounce of buildings and walls, you can’t just target someone with a raygun like you on James Bond, it’s just not consistent with the known laws of physics.” Doctors are saying that white matter in the brain is being affected by the acoustic waves. “Acoustical waves do not cause brain trauma. Brain scans are not always definitive. White matter changes in the brain are common as one ages.”

Twenty-four diplomats reported similar symptoms, but Bartholomew explains how these symptoms are similar to mass psychogenic illness. “The human imagination is very powerful, you see what you want to see,” Bartholomew says.